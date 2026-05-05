Skeleton Code Machine

Skeleton Code Machine

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Maiya's avatar
Maiya
11h

super interesting! while i haven't seen a drafting initiative like this, there are so many interesting ways of doing initiative :) Wild Talents for example has players declare what they want to do in order of some stat (i forget which), then make their rolls, and get to act in the order of the "widest" set of matching numbers they get on all their dice – if there are many different sets of matching numbers, they choose one set (which can lead to interesting choices, do you choose the "widest" match (ie highest number of matching dice) which makes you go earlier, or do you choose the "highest" match (ie highest numbers on the dice) which makes your move "better"?). Savage Worlds meanwhile has initiative that changes round to round, based on new cards being drawn from a standard deck of playing cards. And then like you mentioned there's "popcorn" initiative, where the person whose turn it was gets to choose who goes next (with the caveat that each person can only go once per full round)... Really cool, in any case :D thank you as always for sharing <3

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