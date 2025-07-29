Skeleton Code Machine

Skeleton Code Machine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alex White's avatar
Alex White
1d

This exactly mirrors my experience playing Castle Combo by Catch Up Games. Each player is completing a tableau of nine cards from castle and village cards, and the initial expectation is that you look at the cards coming up and plan how you want to build your tableau. But playing with four people was an exercise in strategic frustration, as the cards you wanted kept being taken or buried! In the end I had to literally not look at the exposed decks until it was my turn, playing super-tactically!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Exeunt Press
Dimitri K.'s avatar
Dimitri K.
1d

Interestingly, I tend to prefer more tactical gameplay in boardgames than strategic, because with very strategic, turnbased games it feels like you end up waiting forever for your turn to come, since everyone's thinking 5-layers deep ahead of each decision. And the higher the player count, the worse it gets, since you quickly find yourself waiting ~10 minutes every round - which, bringing up the parallelism with TTRPGs, feels like the average combat in a game like D&D.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Exeunt Press
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Exeunt Press
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture