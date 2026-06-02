Skeleton Code Machine

Skeleton Code Machine

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Maiya's avatar
Maiya
2d

super interesting, as always :) thank you for sharing <3

while not exactly the same, this reminds me of two classes from two different TTRPGs – the Sorcerer from Defy the Gods, and the Muzeiiyd Mercernary from You Will Die In This Place! the former rolls dice hoping to form specific "patterns" to be able to cast different spells (if they are unable to form any pattern they have unlocked, chaos breaks out (as is the results if they get 'snake eyes')); the latter rolls dice for their "stamina pool" which they can then allocate to different actions (the pool is, generally, reduced every round – one of the dice they used for action(s) that turn gets discarded, the others re-rolled)... there's a lot more to them than that, but just to draw attention to the broad similarity and some of the differences :)

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Yarns for One's avatar
Yarns for One
2d

TUMULUS #1 reprints!?! YEEEEEESSSSS!!! This makes my morning! Take my money!

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