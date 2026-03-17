Skeleton Code Machine

Skeleton Code Machine

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Alex White's avatar
Alex White
2d

I reject the offer and gain nothing in order to punish the cheater (in the hope that in future iterations of such a game they might reconsider their approach) 😄

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Evan's avatar
Evan
1d

I read an article somewhere (I can't remember where for the life of me, and Google is no help), about researchers who brought the Ultimatum game to a non-Western culture, and discovered that players usually split the money 80/20 or worse, which the other party happily accepted. The article suggested that what Western academics had thought was a characteristic of human nature was perhaps only a characteristic of Western culture, which puts a high value on egalitarian ideals. The other fun anomaly was a location where players regularly split the money heavily in favor of the other party, and then had their offers rejected -- confusing, until the article noted that in this particular culture accepting a gift put one in debt to the giver.

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