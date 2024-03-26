Skeleton Code Machine

Discussion about this post

Nico
Mar 26, 2024

I'm surprised that you didn't mention the most interesting (to me) design decision in the game: waiting in real-time between actions you take in-game. It's not superficially related to player agency in terms of the game's narrative resolution, but the choice of how long to sit in the dark in silence between the acts of the game struck me as particularly significant when I played it. Some of those decisions were based on the amount of time that I had budgeted to play the game, sure, but there's something sort of alchemical that happened with my experience of the game while sitting doing nothing as the timer ticked down. It really felt like I was one of the skeletons waiting for the tomb to be reopened

1 reply by Exeunt Press
M. Allen Hall
Mar 26, 2024

I think that by playing this as a journaling game, you take the lack of agency in stride. So many journaling games out there use dice or cards for prompt selection, but these elements of randomness have no influence on the actual outcome of the game. Even with journaling games as complex as a Wretched & Alone game, with dice, cards, and a jenga tower, none of that actually gives an opportunity for a meaningful choice to be made by the player.

If you had been playing this with more players, I imagine the dearth of decisions would have been more readily apparent.

4 replies by Exeunt Press and others
11 more comments...

