Make Your Own One-Page RPG

Classes: Thursdays starting May 1. They run from 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm. There are four sessions: 5/1, 5/8, 5/22, 5/29. Note that there is no class 5/15.

Consume/Create: Each week you’ll get a assignment related to the class. Part of it will be to consume (read/watch) and part will be to create (write/make/try). We’ll take a few moments at the start of the next class to review what you did!

Skeleton Code Machine: While I certainly appreciate it if you subscribe to Skeleton Code Machine (it’s free!), you are not required to do so. If you’d like to read the posts without subscribing, just hit “No Thanks” or “Continue Reading” when prompted.

Questions: Any questions, email games@exeunt.press!

Week 1: Different kinds of fun & one-page games

This week we talked about the different kinds of fun and different types of players. We also looked at some of the common elements of one-page TTRPGs and a few different types of TTRPGs. Our goal was to develop an understanding of what kinds of games exist and what kind of game we’d like to make.

Skeleton Code Machine reference articles:

Other links:

Thank you so much for participating in the class! I hope to see you again in the future!

