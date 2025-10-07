Skeleton Code Machine

Simon Hackler
8h

It sounds a bit similiar to this game: https://boardgamegeek.com/boardgame/15818/pickomino.

From the description: "Each turn players roll their dice and set aside all those matching any single value. The remaining dice are rolled and any value is set aside again until the player stops and takes a tile or busts and puts their last tile back. When a player busts and fails to take a tile they must also turn the highest tile face-down."

I found this one quite a bit of casual fun.

I think the complexity for a miniature game will turn no one off. For me I would worry about other parts there :D

mfbrandi
10h

“He rolls 8 dice and gets Blank, Blank, 1, 2, 3, 4, 4, 5 … With the results now 3, 5, 5, he re-rolls the two 5s” Aren’t you missing a 5 there? That would ram home the point that you could have one guaranteed 7 and one re-roll (1–2 hits) or you could opt for three re-rolls (0–3 hits).

The system sounds easy enough to use (even if you don’t grasp the odds), and if there are problems, they may be these: [1] sometimes you have to take all the re-rolls you can or you won’t get any hits (i.e. extra faff but no hard choices); [2] where you do have choices to make, you had better have the probabilities down pat first, or you are just picking blind (which doesn’t sound like fun to me).

