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And now, let’s see how Mr. Cabbagehead’s Garden creates an interesting little resource system with just six tokens.

Mr. Cabbagehead’s Garden

Poor Mr. Cabbagehead just wants to grow his garden:

“Each year Vernon Cabbagehead, (Mr. Cabbagehead to his friends), wants to be left in peace to grow his award-winning vegetable garden for the annual Garden Club contest. However, his tedious neighbours tend to interfere when he is away, and frequently drop by to help themselves to the garden produce. Can Mr. Cabbagehead create a beautiful garden and finally win the blue ribbon?”

That’s the premise of Mr. Cabbagehead’s Garden (Sander, 2016), originally released as a print-and-play game in 2016 and then released as a deluxe edition in 2018.

It’s primarily a solo game, but it does have a two-player version as well.

You’ll draw vegetable cards, plant some in your garden, and then a holiday will arrive. Based on the tokens drawn during the planting phase, one of your meddlesome neighbors will mess with your garden. They might remove a vegetable or move your bees around, after which the planting resumes.

After the third holiday, the game ends and your garden is scored. Any vegetables adjacent to the same vegetable (e.g. two carrot cards next to each other) will be scored for their face value. Lone vegetables score zero.

There are also special Awards of Merit that earn points for special configurations. The Four Corners gets you 12 points if all four corners of your garden are occupied by the same type of vegetable card. The Mixed Plot nets you 30 points if each row has exactly three types of vegetables in it and each type of vegetable is present in only a single row.

Eudora Brassica awards you a Garden Club Prize Ribbon based on your final score. They range from the White Ribbon and “polite murmurs” (51-75 points) all the way up to the Blue Ribbon and “a rousing hurrah” (126 or more points).

That’s the game. It’s a quick tableau-building puzzle for the most part. It’s the bit where you choose your vegetable card to plant (and how you pay for it) that I found particularly interesting!

Spending and gaining bees

Each turn you’ll draw and reveal three cards from the deck, placing them left to right. You must then choose which vegetable to plant in your garden — and where to plant it. Remember, they only score their face value if they are adjacent to vegetables of the same type, and the whole garden is locked to a 6x3 grid.

Let’s say you draw beans, pumpkins, and carrots as your three cards (left to right).

You must choose one of them:

Left: To play the leftmost card (beans), you would need to pay 1 bee from your personal supply to the bee hive.

Center: To play the center card (pumpkins), there is no cost. You don’t need to spend or take a bee.

Right: To play the rightmost card (carrots), you must take a bee from the hive and place it in your supply. If there are no bees left in the hive, you can’t play the card.

Having to pay resources to play a card is nothing new. The twist here has two parts:

Sometimes you need to pay a resource to the hive. Other times you need to be able to take a resource from the hive. It’s an ebb and flow — back and forth. There are only six (6) bee tokens in the game!

This turns what might have been a standard resource-buy system into something quite interesting! With just six tokens in the entire economy, it becomes a bit of a balancing act to manage their locations. Play too many leftmost cards (shifting from supply to the hive) and you’ll run out of bees in your supply. If you don’t play enough leftmost cards or too many rightmost cards, you’ll run out of bees in the hive.

Luckily, you can never get yourself too far in a ditch. The bees will be in one of the two locations, so you’ll always be able to choose from two of the three cards at a minimum. This prevents the dreaded Hobson’s choice from rearing its ugly head.

Drawing tokens

It’s worth mentioning that the cards not chosen have an impact on the game as well.

After choosing and playing one of the vegetable cards, the remaining cards are used to determine how many neighbor tokens are pulled from the bag — specifically the one with the highest card number. That results in pulling 1, 2, or 3 neighbor tokens.

While the neighbor activation is (to me) mostly random, this does allow the player to have some control. Pulling more tokens is perhaps more likely to shift the active neighbor for the round. Fewer tokens might make the active neighbor less like to change.

Each neighbor has a unique impact with some far worse than others. So it makes sense to try to nudge that part of the game in your favor.

Conclusion

Some things to think about:

Simple systems with fun choices: Skeleton Code Machine is all about drilling down to look at a single mechanism inside a larger tabletop game. In this case, it’s the drawing of three cards and the tight economy used when playing one of them. It creates tough choices for the player without a ton of rules overhead.

Cards and six bees: I love that the card play system is implemented with just six bees. It takes what could have been viewed as a limitation (i.e. keep the component count and cost low) and turns it into a strength.

Public domain art is great: The charming anthropomorphic vegetable art in the game is all from public domain sources. It’s carefully used in a coherent way that really creates a nice (if quirky) product.

What do you think? Have you seen other games that use a currency with a total economy in the single digits? Let me know in the comments!

— E.P. 💀

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