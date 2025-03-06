Welcome to Skeleton Code Machine, an ENNIE-nominated and award-winning weekly publication that explores tabletop game mechanisms.

TUMULUS Together

When I launched Skeleton Code Machine in 2023, I had no idea that just two years later it would have over 4,000 subscribers. It’s been an amazing experience. I truly enjoy writing articles each week and look forward to reading your comments. If you are one of the 4,000+ subscribers, thank you.

To celebrate, I’m starting TUMULUS Together.

How it works

Pick random subscribers: Four (4) current TUMULUS subscribers will be randomly selected on Saturday, March 15, 2025. This includes new subscriptions between now and then. You don’t need to do anything special to enter. Get a free subscription: The chosen TUMULUS subscribers will receive a discount code for one (1) free, annual TUMULUS subscription. Subscriptions do not auto-renew and end after four quarterly issues. Give it to someone who needs it: Pass the free subscription to someone who might not be able to subscribe on their own, such as: A school tabletop gaming club A public library with a gaming program A creative child or teen who wants to make games Someone you know who would love a TUMULUS subscription

A few important details:

The TUMULUS Together discount codes will cover the cost of the subscription and the cost of shipping. There will be no charge to the recipient. They will receive four, quarterly issues of TUMULUS just like any other subscription.

You can either give the recipient the discount codes to use at the Exeunt Press Shop, or you can do it for them. Just remember to put their name and address in the shipping information!

TUMULUS Together is currently limited to US subscribers due to shipping costs and import duties (VAT, tariffs, etc.). Unfortunately, UK, EU and Canadian subscriptions are not included at this time.

One tiny way

I want Skeleton Code Machine to be, however small, a force for good in the world. Along with expanding public library support this year, TUMULUS Together is one tiny way to do that.

I hope to expand this program in the future and will continue giving away subscriptions at future Skeleton Code Machine milestones. This is just the beginning, but I think it’s a good one.

— E.P. 💀

P.S. If you are a current subscriber, Issue 2 will be shipping soon. You’ll receive a notification email when your copy is dispatched.

