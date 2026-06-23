Skeleton Code Machine

Skeleton Code Machine

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Sekomi's avatar
Sekomi
3d

Great article.

One thing I've been thinking about is the kind of *fictional situations* where programming-style mechanics make sense in a TTRPG.

Imagine two warriors locked in close-quarters combat, each pre-programming three actions in advance. Watching someone commit to a series of sword strikes only to swing at empty air because the situation changed feels a little comical. On the other hand, the same mechanic seems much more natural for spellcasters who need to chant incantations, draw magic circles, prepare rituals, or set magical traps ahead of time.

That got me wondering: could a TTRPG intentionally use both traditional turn-by-turn actions and pre-programmed actions as class-specific mechanics? For example, martial characters might react moment-to-moment during combat, while wizards, artificers, summoners, or other preparation-focused classes would plan sequences of actions in advance. It seems like an interesting way to reinforce the fantasy of different archetypes through the rules themselves.

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Alexander Williams's avatar
Alexander Williams
3d

I suppose the obvious tabletop example of preloading effects would be RoboRally (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/RoboRally), which is a fantastic game at any time. But I have to admit, this game makes me think of a much older game called Waving Hands (http://www.gamecabinet.com/rules/WavingHands.html , designed by well-know designer Richard Bartle), in which mages weave a series of spells in a duel by making a series of physical gestures. That one doesn't pre-queue, but it does have a series that needs to be observed and interrupted or avoided, which leads to interesting tactical and strategic choices.

In the RPG space itself, I can't think of a lot of examples. En Garde! (https://www.engarde.co.uk) from 1975 has you plot your maneuvers in advance, which is kind of cool. Plus you don't see a lot of 17th century Parisian swashbuckling on the table much, which adds a certain level of excitement.

Burning Wheel/Mouse Guard/Torchbearer does scripted maneuver combat, which ends up being quite cool. Each exchange is a series of three volleys, which come from your maneuver set. Of the lot, I would probably suggest looking into Torchbearer (https://www.drivethrurpg.com/en/product/448193/torchbearer-2e-core-set-pdf-bundle) if it intrigues you. I find that Burning Wheel is just too much weight for not enough payoff.

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