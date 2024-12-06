Welcome to Skeleton Code Machine, an ENNIE-nominated and award-winning weekly publication that explores tabletop game mechanisms. Check out Public Domain Art and Fragile Games to get started. Subscribe to TUMULUS to get more design inspiration delivered to your door each quarter!

Photo from PAXU 2023

Just a quick note to say that I’m at PAX Unplugged in Philadelphia this weekend!

A few important things related to that…

Buy my solo games at the Plus One Exp booth!

You can pick up all the Exeunt Press solo games at the Plus One Exp Booth 4142 in the Expo Hall (10 AM - 6 PM).

This includes the newest games Tollund and Caveat Emptor. One game is about being sacrificed in a bog, and the other is about cursing items to sell to unsuspecting customers. If you’d prefer something more cozy, check out You are a Muffin.

Say hi to Tony and tell him you love Skeleton Code Machine to get a sticker with your purchase!

Grab a CY_BORG heist at the M. Allen Hall booth!

There will be a limited number of BLACKFLOWER copies available at the M. Allen Hall Booth 4303 in the Expo Hall. I have yet to confirm, but 5:00 PM on Saturday (12/7) might be the best time to catch me there.

BLACKFLOWER is a CY_BORG heist to steal a defective exosuit with a rogue AI that puts your crew in the middle of a revenge plot.

Find me and get a sticker!

Skeleton Identification Guide

If you read Skeleton Code Machine and are at PAXU, I’d love to say hello!

Post a comment below or send me a DM on Bluesky while the Expo Hall is open. Use the skeleton identification guide above to spot me.

I’ll have some Skeleton Code Machine stickers to give out, and might even have a test print of TUMULUS available to look at.

Back on Tuesday

Don’t worry. I’ll be back in action with another regular Skeleton Code Machine post on Tuesday morning!

In the meantime, I’m hoping to play some demos, find new games, and meet people. And then come back from the convention recharged and full of design inspiration!

— E.P. 💀

Skeleton Code Machine is a production of Exeunt Press. All previous posts are in the Archive on the web. Subscribe to TUMULUS to get more design inspiration. If you want to see what else is happening at Exeunt Press, check out the Exeunt Omnes newsletter.