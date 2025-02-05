TUMULUS Issue 01. Do not trust robots.

There are only seven Tumulus Founder bundles left! This is probably your last chance to grab one with your subscription before they are gone.

Subscribe Now

Each “first 100” bundle includes:

Numbered print of the first issue cover

Art print of Ragdoll by Strega Wolf from the first issue

Theme-O-Matic print from the Make Your One-Page RPG series

Skeleton Code Machine sticker

Personal thank-you note from the editor (me)

All of that is in addition to receiving a 40-60 page new issue each quarter, packed with “best of” articles, original content, micro-games, design exercises, and creative tools to inspire. Plus, subscribing saves you up to 33% annually versus MSRP.

TUMULUS Issue 02. Keep the wolves at bay.

If you subscribe before March 1, 2025, you’ll receive Issue 1 “Do not trust robots.” as your first of four issues. Subscriptions that start March 1 or later will receive Issue 2 “Keep the wolves at bay.” as their first.

Subscribe Now

— E.P. 💀

P.S. TUMULUS can ship internationally to the United Kingdom (UK), European Union (EU), and Canada. Please select the correct subscription option for your region. All products are shipped as Delivered Duty Unpaid (DDU), meaning VAT, import fees, and any additional charges are the responsibility of the customer.

Skeleton Code Machine is a production of Exeunt Press. All previous posts are in the Archive on the web. Subscribe to TUMULUS to get more design inspiration. If you want to see what else is happening at Exeunt Press, check out the Exeunt Omnes newsletter.