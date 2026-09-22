Skeleton Code Machine

Skeleton Code Machine

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M. Allen Hall's avatar
M. Allen Hall
5d

This increasing action with damage reminds me of Fallout in the Liminal Horror RPG. There, taking Fallout is "bad" in that each one takes up one of your limited inventory slots, eventually killing you. But many (if not most) of the Fallout table entries actually give your PC a boon as well, such as increasing an attribute score, enhancing their attacks, or increasing their ability to withstand attacks. The result is the PC being slowly twisted into a powerful monster (both mechanically and thematically).

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mfbrandi's avatar
mfbrandi
4d

Disclaimer: I have not played Demon Ship.

In contrast to systems where wounded characters are stronger — although the world/demons may not be — on the face of it, this *seems* to be a system where the ticks of the self-destruct clock get farther apart as the survivor takes wounds … for survivor and demons. In the fiction (I guess), each round takes the same amount of ship’s clock time, but (presumably) rounds take more real time for the player to resolve as the survivor takes damage, as there are more actions to resolve.

As the chance of more actions goes up symmetrically for demons and survivor as the survivor takes wounds, how does the proof that a wounded, high pulse rate character is more likely to exit a room alive go? Presumably, the chance that the survivor gets all the actions goes down as the number of dice rolled goes up, but I am not in a position to say whether this matters. I am stupidly missing something obvious, right?

To be honest, I am having trouble getting over the game being called “Demon Ship” and the rulebook having “Demonship” on the cover. Argh! ;)

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