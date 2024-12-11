Welcome to Skeleton Code Machine, an ENNIE-nominated and award-winning weekly publication that explores tabletop game mechanisms. Check out Public Domain Art and Fragile Games to get started. Subscribe to TUMULUS to get more design inspiration delivered to your door each quarter!

Skeleton Code Machine Annual Reader Survey: December 11 - 31, 2024

Another amazing year!

This year Skeleton Code Machine was nominated for an ENNIE Award and won a CRIT Award. In July, Make Your Own One-Page Roleplaying Game became the first article series to get a print release. And just recently, TUMULUS, a quarterly print publication, was launched.

It’s amazing to think that about two years ago, I began this as a place to write about board game mechanisms. Now there are 3,500 subscribers and over 125 articles in the archive!

Second annual reader survey

In last year’s survey, you shared information about who you are and what you want out of Skeleton Code Machine. That information has helped guide what I do with this site. I want to continue to see Skeleton Code Machine grow and improve, and I need your help to do that.

Let me know what you think in the Skeleton Code Machine Annual Reader Survey which runs now through December 31, 2024.

A few important notes:

Most of the questions are optional.

I won’t share individual responses without your permission.

I might share aggregated response data.

The survey ends December 31, 2024.

The survey is built using Microsoft Forms, and you can access it directly at:

https://forms.office.com/r/jNhLkZemx9

That’s it! The survey takes just a few minutes and will provide valuable feedback. I appreciate your help!

Again, thanks for reading Skeleton Code Machine and thinking differently about tabletop games!

— E.P. 💀

