SKIRMISH WEEEEEK!!!!

Skirmish Week is coming!

I enjoy doing a themed week each year at Skeleton Code Machine. Past years have included Dice Week and Mech Week.

This year, I’ve decided on Skirmish Week — a week about skirmish games of all sorts. I’m by no means a skirmish expert, so I’ll be learning along with you as we explore different games.

Please take this short Skirmish Week Survey about which games you’d like to see featured. You can also weigh in on the defining features of a skirmish game.

TAKE THE SURVEY

— E.P. 💀

P.S. You may need to be signed-in to complete the survey.

Skeleton Code Machine is a production of Exeunt Press. All previous posts are in the Archive on the web. If you want to see what else is happening at Exeunt Press, check out the Exeunt Omnes newsletter.

Skeleton Code Machine and TUMULUS are written, augmented, purged, and published by Exeunt Press. No part of this publication may be reproduced in any form without permission. TUMULUS and Skeleton Code Machine are Copyright 2025 Exeunt Press.

For comments or questions: games@exeunt.press