Annual Reader Survey, December 15 - 31, 2025

📈 The machine keeps growing!

I began Skeleton Code Machine as a place to write about tabletop game mechanisms — whatever my latest obsession might be. Now, three years later, we’ve grown to a community of over 5,200 subscribers and over 185 posts in the archive!

With your support, I’ve launched Make Your Own One-Page RPG and ADVENTURE! Make Your Own TTRPG Adventure. Skeleton Code Machine’s quarterly, print-only companion Tumulus is up and running with subscribers and a fifth issue!

It’s been a great year, and I want to continue that into 2026.

📋 Take the third annual reader survey

In last year’s survey results, you shared information about who you are and what you want out of Skeleton Code Machine. That information has helps guide what I do with this site. I want to continue to see Skeleton Code Machine grow and improve, and I need your help to do that.

Let me know what you think in the Skeleton Code Machine Annual Reader Survey which runs now through December 31, 2025.

Take the survey

A few important notes:

Most of the questions are optional.

I will share aggregated response data in a future article.

The survey ends December 31, 2025.

The survey is built using Microsoft Forms, and you can access it directly at:

https://forms.office.com/r/9kVJrywH5p

That’s it! The survey takes just a few minutes and will provide valuable feedback. I appreciate your help! Again, thanks for reading Skeleton Code Machine and thinking differently about tabletop games!

— E.P. 💀

P.S. Want more in-depth and playable Skeleton Code Machine content? Subscribe to Tumulus and get four quarterly, print-only issues packed with game design inspiration at 33% off list price. Limited back issues available. 🩻

