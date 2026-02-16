Vote for SCM in The Bloggies Round 1

Heads up that today, February 16, 2026, is the last day to vote for two Skeleton Code Machine articles in The Bloggies.

You can vote for each ones in their respective categories of Theory and Critique.

Here are the direct links to the voting forms:

🗳️ Vote: Theory Round 1

Voting link: The Bloggies: Theory Round 1

Everything is pointcrawl! Exploring hexcrawls, pointcrawls, and other crawls to see if everything is actually just a pointcrawl. How can we reduce the illusion of choice and instead have players make meaningful decisions? Dec 02, 2025

🗳️ Vote: Critique Round 1

Voting link: The Bloggies: Critique Round 1

Playing the Chaplain’s Game Exploring the use of coins as a divination mechanism in Mechs to Plowshares, a solo TTRPG about war, anxiety, paranoia, identity, and purpose by Anomalous Entertainment. Apr 22, 2025

We Read the Bloggies

Also, check out the amazing We Read the Bloggies project that was put together by the people at the Prismatic Waystation Discord server — a monumental effort to get every nominated blog posted as a podcast episode. I recorded readings of both Playing the Chaplain’s Game and Everything is Pointcrawl.

The podcast is available wherever you listen to podcasts, including Apple and Spotify.

— E.P. 💀

P.S. Want more in-depth and playable Skeleton Code Machine content? Subscribe to Tumulus and get four quarterly, print-only issues packed with game design inspiration at 33% off list price. Limited back issues available. 🩻

Skeleton Code Machine is a production of Exeunt Press. All previous posts are in the Archive on the web. Subscribe to TUMULUS to get more design inspiration. If you want to see what else is happening at Exeunt Press, check out the Exeunt Omnes newsletter.

Skeleton Code Machine and TUMULUS are written, augmented, purged, and published by Exeunt Press. No part of this publication may be reproduced in any form without permission. TUMULUS and Skeleton Code Machine are Copyright 2025 Exeunt Press.

For comments or questions: games@exeunt.press