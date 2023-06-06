Skeleton Code Machine

Skeleton Code Machine

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
watt's avatar
watt
Jun 6, 2023

Learned a few new things! My Affinity Publisher tip would be switching back and forth between the layout and preview mode using CTRL+SHIFT+W. This helps me judge spacing at a macro level more easily.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Exeunt Press
Stout Stoat Press's avatar
Stout Stoat Press
Jan 4, 2024

Gutters are no joke! They only get stronger the bigger your book is :>

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Exeunt Press
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture