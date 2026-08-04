We are Mushrooms from Exeunt Press

Get We are Mushrooms (Print + PDF) in the shop! Skeleton Code Machine readers can use code IMAFUNGI for 10% off your order. Offer expires August 7, 2026.

You are a mushroom.

You don’t move. You don’t speak. You simply grow, observe, and wait. Seasons come and go.

You might even be eaten, but that’s okay.

You’ll grow back.

It’s just nice to be a mushroom for a while.

Amigurumi mushroom crochet pattern inside! See below!

A mushroom journaling game

We are Mushrooms (front and back cover)

I’m happy to announce a new game from Exeunt Press!

In We are Mushrooms, you begin the game by deciding what sort of mushroom you’d like to be: shape, size, color, notable feature, edibility, and name. You make a map and situate yourself within the forest. Each round you’ll observe (and journal) what you see and grow larger.

Thieves, knights, monks, animals, and others will pass through your forest clearing, each leaving their mark. One might bury a box only to have another dig it up later. A fox will create a burrow and raise pups. Shrines are created and destroyed. You might even be picked by the herbalist or eaten by a deer.

I want to be a mushroom.

Grow and spread

Mushroom Growth Example

Each round of the game you’ll have a chance to grow. Some forest visitors may cause your growth to decrease (e.g. if they eat you), but don’t worry too much about being picked or eaten. Most of your mushroom structure is safely underground. You’ll just take a short break and then grow right back.

If you ever reach your maximum growth value (three dice stacked, each at their maximum value), you will disperse your spores and spread to nearby areas. When that happens, you’ll choose two adjacent locations on the map and draw your mushroom in them. Then you’ll reset your growth and begin the cycle again.

Eventually winter will arrive.

For a mushroom, that simply means waiting and reflecting on your time in the forest as the game comes to a peaceful conclusion.

A solo game to play together

Can you play this solo game with others? Yes!

Some parts of the experience can be shared. All players start and end the game at the same time. When rolling for an encounter, all players (i.e. mushrooms) will experience that same event. How players react to and imagine events, however, will be an individual experience for each player.

Rules are included for a Head Mushroom to facilitate and coordinate the game.

The goal is to provide a framework where any number of players can have a shared activity and yet feel comfortable exploring their own creativity and imagination.

Make your own lil’ mushroom friend

Look at him!!!

We are Mushrooms includes a crochet pattern for “Cocoa the Mushroom” custom designed for the game by Ceylon Crochet. Photos and step-by-step instructions guide you through the process, including recommended colors.

I couldn’t be happier with the design. He’s adorable!

Print + PDF included

When you order We are Mushrooms via the Exeunt Press Shop, you’ll get both the print version (perfect-bound, A5, approx. 88 pages) and the digital PDF. Your order will include a printed slip when it ships containing a download key redeemable at itch.io.

If you’d prefer to get just the PDF by itself, that is also available.

Print + PDF Bundle

A quiet game of observation

The Knight & The Herbalist

We are Mushrooms is, in some ways, the spiritual successor to You are a Muffin.

It is the same relaxed and cozy experience of careful observation and reflection. It is made to be played by yourself but also, however, made to be played with others. It is explicitly both a solo game and a multiplayer game.

Now more than ever, there is value in solo roleplaying as an exercise in analog creativity. In a world inundated by screens and driven by algorithms, it can be nice to spend some quiet time with pen and paper. It might be even nicer to spend that quiet time together.

Whether you choose to play this game by yourself or with others, have fun being a mushroom… if only for a little while.

Get it now at the Exeunt Press Shop. Use code IMAFUNGI for 10% off your order.

– E.P. 💀