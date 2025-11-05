I recently did an interview with TTRPGkids where we talked about my background, teaching game design at libraries, and why I think everyone should make weird games.

“I believe the act of creating art and games is inherently good, and I want to lower the barriers for people to try it. My goal is to both inspire new game designers and make the whole process more approachable.”

You can read the full interview here:

Interview with John from Skeleton Code Machine/Exeunt Press

Thanks to Steph from TTRPGkids for taking the time to talk with me and for supporting indie game designers!

P.S. What are the 4 game design principles everyone needs to know? Here’s what I included in a recent crash course in game design at Dickinson College.